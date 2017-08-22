princess-alexia-of-the-netherlands-starts-school

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands cycles to school on first day back – watch the video Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's second daughter cycled to school

Like many schoolchildren her age, Princess Alexia of the Netherlands went back to school this week, with the princess choosing to cycle to class. Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's 12-year-old daughter was pictured leaving her home in Wassenaar, an affluent suburb of The Hague, to go to the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet school. Dressed down in jeans, a T-shirt and a hoodie, Alexia smiled for photographers and gave a wave as she left her family home, Villa Eikenhorst.

The Dutch royal palace shared a photo and video on their official Facebook account, giving fans a glimpse of the princess' daily routine. Alexia started her first day of lessons on Tuesday, but like all other students, she went to school on Monday to pick up her books and meet fellow classmates. Alexia joins her older sister Princess Amalia, 13, who is also a student at the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet school.

Princess Alexia is the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima

Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander are also the parents to Princess Ariane, ten, who still attends the nearby Bloemcamp primary school. The king has previously spoken about raising his three daughters in the spotlight, saying that if they "don't have a normal upbringing, then we will have failed as parents". He added that Amalia, the future queen, will not take on official engagements until she is 18 years old.

The royals have spent the summer in the Netherlands, although they made an unexpected trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina following the death of Máxima's father, Jorge Zorreguieta, in August. The former politician passed away aged 89 following a battle with cancer. Máxima had flown out days before her family to be with her father, and her husband and daughters followed to attend the funeral. The service took place at the Remembrance Park in Buenos Aires, where Máxima and her husband were seen comforting their three children.