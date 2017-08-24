Off-duty Princess Marie shows off her maternal side whilst preparing school food for her kids Princess Marie of Denmark shared a snap of herself making school lunches!

Princess Marie of Denmark might be royalty, but when it comes to making school lunches for her children, Princess Athena and Prince Henrik, she is just like any other mum! The Denmark royal family's official Instagram account shared a photo of the princess preparing her children's lunches for school while smiling at the camera. Translated from Danish, the caption read: "Today, Princess Marie stands behind the updates on [Danish magazine] Samvirke's Instagram profile in connection with the princess's participation in the World Food Summit - Better Food for More People 2017. Here, the princess will tell about her work against food waste, which also takes place at home when making lunches."

Princess Marie prepared school lunches

In the photo, Princess Marie is making sandwiches with healthy snacks, including green beans, and tomatoes while Athena, five, and Henrik, eight, can be spotted in the background. Her fans were quick to praise the photo, with one writing: "I believe in the royals too, even when it comes to packed lunches… They are role models… and I think I think it's great to see that they know what the people's lives are like in everyday life," while another added: "So nice to see that her morning looks like ours."

Speaking about their family to HELLO! magazine, Princess Marie's husband, Prince Joachim, said: "We've always tried to bring them up so that they never feel different from other kids. Of course we have to teach them that there are times when they'll be on the balcony with their grandmother and there'll be a lot of photographers taking pictures of us. But that's just part of the position, something you live with."