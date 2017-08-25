Is this the latest hint that Prince William and Kate are expecting a third baby? Are the couple planning another sibling for Prince George and Princess Charlotte?

Are Prince William and Kate expecting another baby? Numerous punters across the UK seem to think so, as bookies have had to suspend betting on an announcement being made. Bookmaker Coral is no longer taking bets on a third royal baby, it was revealed on Friday morning, after the firm were inundated with bets over the last 24 hours. Coral was as short as 1-3 before they pulled the plug.

The bookmaker is, however, taking bets on the gender of the royal baby. A boy is the odds-on favourite at 10-11, while odds for twins stand at 20-1 and 150-1 for triplets. "This latest gamble suggests to us that Kate and William could be set to make an announcement soon that they are expecting a third child therefore we have pulled the plug on the market to allow the dust to settle," said Coral's John Hill. "We have opened betting on the gender of the third child where boy is the favourite, while we have taken bets on Kate giving birth to twins and triplets."

Prince William and Kate have been the subject of baby rumours

William and Kate urged not to have third baby in open letter

Meanwhile, other bookmakers are already taking bets on the baby's name. Paddy Power have listed a range of boys and girls' names, including Alice currently standing at 8-1, Victoria 8-1, Arthur 10-1 and Henry 10-1. Less popular monikers include Georgina, Emma, Harriet, Thomas and Christopher all at 66-1, and Hugo, Arabella, Robert and Tabitha all at 80-1.

The couple already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

This is not the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 35, have been the subject of baby rumours. Earlier this summer, Kate joked to William that they should have another baby after being presented with a toy designed to soothe babies and infants on their royal tour of Poland and Germany. Kate laughed and turned to her husband, saying: "We will just have to have more babies."

Speaking to HELLO! magazine in 2015 just weeks before Princess Charlotte's birth, Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith also said: "I don't think they'll stop at two, so if it isn't a girl this time round, people shouldn't be too disappointed. I'm sure there'll be a girl in the mix at some point. As long as the baby is healthy, that is the important thing. Kate was a beautiful girl and if she were to have a girl, she'll be equally as beautiful."