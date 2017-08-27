Prince Harry on Princess Diana's legacy: 'I want to fill the holes that my mother has left' Prince William and Harry open up about their mother in new BBC documentary Diana, 7 Days

Prince William and Prince Harry have opened up about their late mother Diana Princess of Wales in a new BBC documentary, Diana, 7 Days, which airs on Sunday night. In new preview footage, Harry is seen getting emotional while discussing his late mum, who died when he was just 12. Vowing to make a difference and to keep her legacy alive, he revealed his hopes for continuing the good work of Diana. "All I want to do is fill the holes that my mother has left, and between myself and William, and everyone else who’s in those privileged positions, to try and make a difference. And that's what it's about for us. To try and make a difference," he said.

Prince William and Prince Harry discuss their mother in emotional interview

William, meanwhile, discusses his "element of duty" to the public. He said: "Our parents bought us up to understand that as best we can. That there is this element of duty and responsibility, that you have to do things that you don’t want to do." Adding, he said: "But when it goes to walking behind your mother's funeral cortege, it goes to another level."

William and Harry at Princess Diana's funeral

Diana's sons Prince William and Harry are speaking publicly and in depth about their mother for the first time, on Diana's 20th death anniversary. The BBC documentary comes after ITV released their own special in July, which looked at the Princess' life and legacy. Starring in Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, William, 35, explained: "Her 20th anniversary year feels like a good time to remember all the good things about her and hopefully provide a different side that others haven't seen before. We felt incredibly loved, Harry and I, and very grateful that that love still feels there."

Diana, 7 Days will air at 7:30pm on Sunday 27 August on BBC One.