Princess Mary escorted by her four children to Prince Nikolai's birthday party

Prince Nikolai of Denmark's 18th birthday was a family affair. Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II hosted a private dinner on board the royal ship Dannebrog in honor of her grandson’s milestone birthday on August 28.

The Danish royal family gathered for a group photo during the private birthday dinner Photo: © Kongehuset

The Prince looked dapper sporting a black bowtie suit for the occasion. Nikolai was joined by his parents, Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, who split in 2005, in addition to his stepmother Princess Marie. The teenager's grandfather Prince Henrik, younger brother Prince Felix, 15, and half siblings Princess Athena, five, and Prince Henrik, eight, were also in attendance for the celebration.

Princess Mary attended her nephew's party at the quay next to Amalienborg in Copenhagen with her four children — Prince Christian, 11, Princess Isabella, ten, Prince Vincent, six, and Princess Josephine, six. The mum-of-four stunned stepping out in an embellished dress. Noticeably absent from the outing was Mary's husband Crown Prince Frederik.

A new portrait of the Prince was released on August 28 Photo: Steen Brogaard

During the festivities, the Danish royal family gathered together for a sweet group photo. The birthday boy posed front and center while his proud parents stood on either side surrounded by his relatives. Earlier in the day, the Danish Royal Court released new portraits of Nikolai to commemorate his special day.