Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take Heathrow Express home after epic Africa holiday The Prince, 32, and the American actress, 36, have been the subject of engagement rumours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shunned a chauffeur service as they landed at Heathrow airport on Tuesday morning. The down-to-earth couple instead joined fellow passengers on the Heathrow Express train, travelling from the airport to central London at the end of their romantic holiday in Africa. According to E! News, the Prince and his girlfriend kept a low-profile in the first-class carriage, where they were accompanied by a few personal protection officers. A source said: "The pair wore baseball caps and sat in the first-class carriage, reading magazines and chatting quietly. [Meghan] was smiley and giddy looking." The onlooker also noted that the TV star was not wearing an engagement ring.

Meghan is expected to stay in London for a while longer, as she does not have any filming commitments. The couple have just spent the past three weeks on an epic summer break in Africa, where they celebrated the Suits actress' 36th birthday. A source told The Sun: "Harry has been planning this holiday for a long time. He's made the trip incredibly romantic. They'll go on boats across the lake, walk in the bush at dawn and camp under the stars." The couple also reportedly rounded off their trip with a visit to the idyllic Victoria Falls in Zambia.

Meghan and Harry were spotted on the Heathrow Express

With the perfect romantic setting for their holiday, it's no surprise that Harry and Meghan have been the subject of engagement rumours. Speculation is rife that the couple, who have been together for one year, will announce their engagement in December. Princess Diana's former chef, Darren McGrady, predicted that an official announcement will be made at the end of the year.

Darren told HELLO! Online: "I really do think they would have been engaged by now. But with Princess Diana's 20th anniversary this month in August, they can't trump that. And then November is the Queen and Prince Philip's platinum wedding anniversary so they can't trump that either, whereas December they can announce the engagement and they'd be free to marry next year; I think that's what's going to happen. Meghan can join the royals at Sandringham at Christmas because she'll be engaged and part of the fold."