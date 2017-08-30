Princes William and Harry recreate touching scenes after Diana's death as they receive flowers from the public The royal brothers had visited the White Garden with Kate beforehand

Prince William and Prince Harry surprised members of the public by taking part in an impromptu walkabout outside Kensington Palace on the eve of their mother's death anniversary. The royal brothers greeted fans who had waited patiently in the torrential rain, and helped gather and lay their floral tributes to Princess Diana at the palace gates.

Standing under umbrellas, William and Harry took time to look at the photos and banners dedicated to the late People's Princess. They read cards and messages that fans had tied to the railings, in scenes reminiscent from 20 years ago when Prince Charles and a young William and Harry, aged 15 and 12, walked outside the palace taking in the sea of tributes.

William and Harry lay floral tributes from fans

Following the walkabout, Kensington Palace tweeted: "The Duke and Prince Harry are grateful for the many flowers, letters and messages they have received about their Mother. They wanted to say thank you to those who made the journey to Kensington Palace."

On Wednesday, William and Harry visited the Sunken Garden in the grounds of the palace, which this year has been transformed into a White Garden, dedicated to their mother. The royals, joined by William's wife Kate, learnt about the design and planning of the garden and were shown some of Diana's favourite plants.

The Duke and Prince Harry are grateful for the many flowers, letters and messages they have received about their Mother. pic.twitter.com/pOAtvsOE4q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

They met a few representatives from some of the main charities Diana worked with in the final years of her life, including Great Ormond Street Hospital, the National Aids Trust, The Leprosy Mission, Royal Marsden Hospital, English National Ballet and Centrepoint. The group reflected on Diana's achievements, and the legacy of her work which continues to resonate with so many today.

The touching scenes were reminiscent of Diana's death 20 years ago

William and Harry have spoken publicly about their mother's life, death and legacy in the lead-up to her 20th death anniversary. "I remember people's hands were wet because of the tears that they had just wiped away," said Harry, speaking in the BBC's documentary, Diana, 7 Days. William recalled having to walk behind his mother's coffin at the funeral, saying: "It was one of the hardest things I've ever done, that walk. I felt like she was almost walking along beside us, to get us through it."