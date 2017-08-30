Kate reveals Princess Charlotte 'absolutely loves' to dance The adorable two-year-old is learning to dance

Princess Charlotte's proud mum Kate has revealed that her little girl has started to take dance lessons! The Duchess opened up about her little girl's new interest on Wednesday during her visit to the Princess Diana garden at Kensington Palace. While chatting to English National Ballet director Tamara Rojo about Diana's passion for dancing, Kate said of her two-year-old daughter: "She absolutely loves it."

During the conversation with Tamara, Prince William opened up about Diana's "fantastic" dancing, saying: "She loved dancing, she was a fantastic dancer. We've been going through her music collection recently and there's some quite eclectic stuff in there. She was elated by the skill." The Duke and Duchess were then invited to the English National Ballet's My First Ballet programme, which showcases short classic shows. William said that they would have to come along to a show, telling Tamara: "We will definitely have to come."

The adorable little girl is following in her grandmother Princess Diana's footsteps

Kate, William, and Harry also met with representatives from charities, including Great Ormond Street Hospital, the National Aids Trust, The Leprosy Mission, Royal Marsden Hospital, and Centrepoint. The group reflected on Diana's achievements, and the legacy of her work which continues to resonate with so many today.

Princess Charlotte's love of dancing mirrors her grandmother Diana, who she is constantly told about by William. Last month, while appearing on ITV's Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, the doting dad revealed that he often talks to Charlotte and Prince George, four, about 'Granny Diana'. The Prince said: "So we've got more photos up round the house now of her and we talk about her a bit and stuff. And it's hard because obviously Catherine didn't know her, so she cannot really provide that - that level of detail. So I - I do regularly put George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers in their lives, and so it's important that they - they know who she was and that she existed."