What's next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? The couple have just returned from a three-week holiday in Africa

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted catching a train back to Kensington Palace on Tuesday after a romantic three-week getaway in Africa. It was a much-needed escape for the lovebirds as their busy schedules will soon keep them on different sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what is next for the happy couple.

Prince Harry reunited with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate on Wednesday to visit the Princess Diana White Garden at Kensington Palace. The 32-year-old is then expected to observe the anniversary of his mother's death on Thursday in private.

In September, Harry is scheduled to travel to Manchester for a series of events before boarding a plane destined for Canada to attend the Invictus Games in Toronto on 23 September. Luckily for the Prince, his love Meghan will also be in the city, as she is set to resume filming her hit drama Suits on 11 September.

The Invictus Games are extremely important to Harry, so it is unlikely Meghan would want to take any attention away from the athletes by attending the events. Still, the couple will get to spend some time together as the royal is expected to stay with his girlfriend at her home in the city.

Suits will keep Meghan busy until mid-November and then the actress will have plenty of time to travel back-and-forth to London. Should an engagement be in the cards for the couple, late fall/early winter might be the perfect time to make the announcement. Speaking to HELLO!, Princess Diana's former chef Darren McGrady shared his prediction that official engagement news will arrive in December.

"With Princess Diana's 20th anniversary this month in August, they can't trump that. And then November is the Queen and Prince Philip's platinum wedding anniversary so they can't trump that either, whereas December they can announce the engagement and they'd be free to marry next year; I think that's what's going to happen," he noted. "Meghan can join the royals at Sandringham at Christmas because she'll be engaged and part of the fold."