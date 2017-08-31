Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden welcome second baby The couple are also the proud parents to one-year-old son Prince Alexander

Congratulations to Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden! The couple have welcomed their second child, a statement from the Swedish Royal Court has confirmed. No details have been given about the baby's gender or name, but the announcement did note: "The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that on Thursday 31st August at 11.24am HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy baby at Danderyd Hospital. Both mother and child are doing well."

Carl Philip, 38, and Sofia, 32, are also the proud parents to a son, Prince Alexander, who turned one in April. The royals had tied the knot just ten months before in June 2015 in a spectacular wedding attended by a number of European royals including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Queen Maxima and Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.

Sofia makes last public appearance before giving birth

Earlier this summer, Carl Philip and Sofia enjoyed a babymoon in the south of France where they were joined by other family members including Carl Philip's younger sister Princess Madeleine, her husband Chris O'Neill, daughter Princess Leonore, three, and son Prince Nicolas, two.

It's an exciting time for the Swedish royals. A few days ago Madeleine, 35, announced that she is pregnant with her third baby. On her Facebook page, she wrote: "Chris and I are thrilled to announce that I am expecting. We look forward to four becoming five!" And if that isn't enough young royals under one roof, Madeleine's older sister Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are parents to Princess Estelle, five, and one-year-old Prince Oscar.