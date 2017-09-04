The cheeky way Kate hinted she was expecting baby number three - a month ago! The Duchess of Cambridge suggested she and William should have more babies back in July!

Although Kensington Palace announced the exciting news that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child together on Monday, Kate actually hinted that she was expecting baby number three back in July! The mum-of-two had attended an event for start-up tech companies in Warsaw with her husband, Prince William when the pair were presented with a sweet cuddly toy designed to soothe newborn babies.

Kate is expecting her third child with Prince William

After being presented with the thoughtful gift, Kate joked to William: "We will just have to have more babies." The company's co-founder, Julia Sielicka-Jastrzebska, opened up about the lighthearted comment, saying: "We gave the Duchess some presents for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. She said they should have more babies, and they laughed."

Kate hinted about her pregnancy back in July

Kensington Palace's statement about Kate's pregnancy confirmed that she was once again suffering from severe morning sickness. It read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

Cheryl is among those offering her congratulation to the royal couple, tweeting: "Awww congratulations to Will and Kate on their baby news! 3rd royal baba on its way." Fans of the royal family also took to Twitter to celebrate the exciting news, with one writing: "Wow, number three for Prince William and Kate! Congratulations!"