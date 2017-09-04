Prince Harry reacts to William and Kate's baby news The royal also shared a health update on pregnant Kate

Loading the player...

Prince Harry has shared his delight following the news that he is set to become an uncle for the third time. Hours after the announcement that William and Kate are expecting another baby, Harry made an appearance in Manchester to meet with victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing. He was asked by reporters how he felt about the pregnancy news. "Fantastic, great," he replied, giving a thumbs up. "Very, very happy for them." He also revealed that Kate was doing "ok" as she battles Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe form of acute morning sickness that has afflicted all of her pregnancies. "I haven't see her for a while, but I think she's ok," he said.

Prince Harry said he was "very, very happy" for William and Kate

The news that Kate is pregnant again means that Prince Harry will move down to sixth in line to the throne. Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the royal couple are expecting a sibling for Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the official statement read.

STORY: Kate's third pregnancy: Everything you need to know about the new royal baby

The new arrival is due in 2018

"As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

STORY: What is hyperemesis gravidarum?

The announcement comes as William and Kate are preparing to send their eldest child off to school for the first time. Future king George starts at fee-paying independent school Thomas's Battersea in south London on Thursday.