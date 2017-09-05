Prince William's full diary of royal engagements revealed since quitting his job Prince William, his wife Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are based in London now

Prince William has stepped up his royal duties since quitting his job as an air ambulance pilot in Norfolk and relocating to London. William, his pregnant wife Kate and their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are settling into city life, having made Kensington Palace their primary home. The Duke and Duchess are taking on more official engagements, some on behalf of the Queen, and William is making every effort to step up.

His autumn diary reveals a jam-packed schedule of outings around the country, some of which champion causes close to his heart – mental health and homelessness. On Tuesday 19 September, William will visit the Spitalfields Crypt Trust, a charity and social enterprise based in Shoreditch, east London which provides a holistic recovery service to those dealing with complex drug and alcohol addictions, and often homelessness.

On Thursday 14 September, William will travel to Liverpool where he will carry out a day of engagements, starting at the Aintree University Hospital to formally open the new Urgent Care and Trauma Centre. The Prince will then travel to Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust's Life Rooms in Walton, a community hub and home for the Recovery College. Finally, the Duke will travel to Wallasey for a series of activities in the pools at Guinea Gap Leisure Centre, which will bring together his three related patronages – the British Sub-Aqua Club, English Schools Swimming Association and Swim England.

On Tuesday 12 September, William will also visit the McLaren Automotive Production Centre to meet the team behind the British automotive company, responsible for creating some of the world's most pioneering sports and supercars. On the same day, William, as president of the Football Association, will visit Sporting Chance, a charity which is working with the FA to support those affected by non-recent cases of childhood sexual abuse within football.

Last week, new figures revealed which members of the royal family have worked the most days so far this year. Princess Anne has clocked up 114 days – roughly twice as many as other members of her family. Anne was followed by Prince Charles who has worked 93 days, Prince Andrew who has notched up 71 and Prince Edward who has completed 55 days. Both Prince William and Prince Harry tied with 46 days, while Kate has completed the least engagements with 39 days of service.