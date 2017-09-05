Prince William opens up about baby number three Prince William spoke about soon becoming a father for the third time

Prince William has opened up about Kate's pregnancy and admitted that there was "not much sleep going on" at their home at the moment. The father-of-two was congratulated by the chairman of Oxfordshire Country Council, Zoe Patrick, and thanked her, saying: "It's very good news." He later added: "We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating. It's always a bit anxious to start with, but she's well."

Prince William said it was "very good news"

Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child before Kate reached 12 weeks of pregnancy, as she was unable to attend an official engagement while suffering from severe morning sickness on Monday. The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

Kate and William are expecting their third child together

Prince Harry, meanwhile spoke about his excitement that he was going to be an uncle for the third time during a visit to Manchester on Monday. After he was asked by reporters how he felt about the pregnancy news, he said: "Fantastic, great. Very, very happy for them." Speaking about Kate's condition, he added: "I haven't see her for a while, but I think she's ok." The announcement comes on the same week as William and Kate are preparing to Prince George to school for the first time. The future King starts at fee-paying independent school Thomas's Battersea in south London on Thursday.