William and Kate

Prince William opens up about baby number three

Prince William spoke about soon becoming a father for the third time

by Emmy Griffiths

Prince William has opened up about Kate's pregnancy and admitted that there was "not much sleep going on" at their home at the moment. The father-of-two was congratulated by the chairman of Oxfordshire Country Council, Zoe Patrick, and thanked her, saying: "It's very good news." He later added: "We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating. It's always a bit anxious to start with, but she's well."

MORE: Everything you need to know about the third royal baby

GettyImages-488926592

Prince William said it was "very good news"

Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child before Kate reached 12 weeks of pregnancy, as she was unable to attend an official engagement while suffering from severe morning sickness on Monday. The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

STORY: What is hyperemesis gravidarum?

kate-middleton8

Kate and William are expecting their third child together

Prince Harry, meanwhile spoke about his excitement that he was going to be an uncle for the third time during a visit to Manchester on Monday. After he was asked by reporters how he felt about the pregnancy news, he said: "Fantastic, great. Very, very happy for them." Speaking about Kate's condition, he added: "I haven't see her for a while, but I think she's ok." The announcement comes on the same week as William and Kate are preparing to Prince George to school for the first time. The future King starts at fee-paying independent school Thomas's Battersea in south London on Thursday.

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment