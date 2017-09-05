The subtle change Duchess Kate always makes ahead of baby announcement The pregnant royal gave a tell-tale sign earlier this year…

On 4th September came the happy announcement that Prince William and Kate are expecting their third child together. The couple, parents to four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, are set to welcome a new addition to the royal family next year, and their pregnancy news was met with delight from royal watchers across the world. But it seems some might have had an inkling that the Duchess was expecting, thanks to a subtle change she seems to make to her appearance ahead of every pregnancy announcement.

Kate unveiled a dramatically different do in November 2012, one month before her first pregnancy announcement

It has become apparent that the 35-year-old always switches up her hair shortly before the baby news is officially announced. Rewind back to November 2012, just one month before Kate's first pregnancy with Prince George was confirmed. The royal turned heads during an appearance at the Natural History Museum when she stepped out with markedly different locks. Kate had her hair styled in a Seventies-inspired curled style with a centre-parted fringe cut in.

The stylish royal also experimented with her locks in July 2014

Her hair transformation was altogether more subtle with Princess Charlotte, but the clues were there. In July 2014, two months before her second pregnancy was confirmed, Kate's hair was once again the talking point as she arrived at the Commonwealth Games with her hair styled in big, bouncy curls. That same month, she again went for a different look, wearing a half-up, half-down, swept back do reminiscent of the Sixties thanks to added volume at the roots.

Kate debuted a shorter cut at Wimbledon this year

All of which brings us to 2017. Kate unveiled her new look this year while attending Wimbledon, debuting a shorter style which she wore styled in loose waves. The Duchess also appeared to have dyed her hair into a rich chestnut shade.

Of course, hair isn't the only change Kate makes ahead of a pregnancy announcement. She also adapts her wardrobe, avoiding form-fitting clothing and instead opting for structured coat dresses, ruffled maxi dresses and peplum-style frocks. In recent weeks, she has also drawn more attention to her neckline to distract from her midsection; for her first evening in Poland, she wore an ivory cocktail dress with a low neckline and accessorised with a large pearl necklace.