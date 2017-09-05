His Royal Cuteness! Prince Carl Philip of Sweden shares new photo of baby Prince Gabriel The prince and his wife Princess Sofia welcomed their second child last week

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden has shared a beautiful portrait of his son Prince Gabriel, who was born last week. The proud dad photographed his little bundle of joy at home at Villa Solbacken, and couldn't resist sharing the snap with well-wishers. He released the photo via the Swedish Royal Court, showing five-day-old Gabriel peacefully sleeping in his cot.

Carl Philip, 38, and his wife Princess Sofia, 32, became parents for a second time last Thursday. A statement from the palace confirmed: "The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that on Thursday 31st August at 11.24am HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy baby at Danderyd Hospital. Both mother and child are doing well." Carl Philip spoke to local press after the birth, saying: "It feels great, pure joy! He seems to be a very charming little boy and Sofia is a wonderful mum. It's overwhelming." He and Princess Sofia also posed for a photo at the hospital with their new baby.

In keeping with tradition, the baby's name was announced by Carl Philip's father King Carl XVI Gustaf at a cabinet meeting. On Monday, the king revealed that his new grandson is called Gabriel Carl Walther and will be styled as the Duke of Dalarna. Members of the royal family then attended a Te Deum thanksgiving service at the royal chapel.

Last summer, Princess Sofia, who also has a one-year-old son Prince Alexander with her husband, spoke about the joys of motherhood. She told Sweden's Svenskdam: "It's amazing. Having children changes your whole life." She also noted: "[Alexander] is very sweet and well-behaved." Carl Philip also discussed his new role as a father, telling the outlet that it took "some adjustment, of course, but it is still absolutely amazing and wonderful".