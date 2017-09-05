Princes William and Harry make emotional visit to Grenfell community The royal brothers have visited the Grenfell tower site before

Prince William and Prince Harry have visited a new centre which helps families affected by the Grenfell tower disaster. The royal brothers visited the Support4Grenfell community hub in North Kensington, which was established by their royal foundation in July in response to the tragedy. It aims to provide mental health resources for parents and children who were affected by the blaze.

William and Harry met members of the Grenfell community and people leading the volunteer effort, close to where the charred tower block stands. The pair were due to be joined by the Duchess of Cambridge, but Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, had to bow out of the engagement last-minute due to her severe morning sickness.

The royals visited the Support4Grenfell community hub

During the visit, William and Harry met representatives from organisations who are leading the emotional support response at the hub, including Place2Be, Child Bereavement UK, The Art Room and Winston's Wish. They also heard from school head teachers, The Clement James Centre, and the Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre Al-Manaar, who are working with the charities to ensure there is specialist long-term support in place to work with the community as it moves forward. The Muslim centre was one of the first to respond to the tragedy on the night of 14 June by co-ordinating volunteers, food, water, shelter and counselling.

Prince William visited the site of the fire in June with his grandmother the Queen. He told a volunteer the tragedy was "one of the most terrible things I have ever seen", vowing to return. In July, Prince Harry also made a private visit to the British Red Cross volunteers who were organising the donations made after the tragic fire. The Prince spent around an hour speaking to the workers, who are based in Greenford in north-west London.