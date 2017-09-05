Eddie Izzard on Prince William and Kate's baby joy: 'It's great' The actor praised the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for being "real"

Eddie Izzard may not be a royalist at heart, but the actor has opened up about why he loves Prince William and Kate. Speaking to HELLO! Online at the London premiere of royal rom-com, Victoria and Abdul, Eddie said: “I’m someone who, I judge people on what they do in life. Prince William and Prince Harry, they’re doing very interesting things influenced by their late mother. Charlie [Prince Charles] is doing interesting things. I judge that. I’m not into hereditary privilege. That’s just not my bag.

“So if Prince William and Kate are having another baby, that’s great. I love them, they separated and then came back together – that’s a very real thing. We’re looking for reality, for compassion, for positivity, for diversity. Hereditary privilege gets in the way of that but if they’re using it in a positive way, then I salute that.”

Eddie said it was "wonderful" to star opposite Dame Judi Dench

Eddie, who plays Queen Victoria’s son Bertie, Prince of Wales in the film, also revealed how he jumped at the chance to star alongside leading lady Dame Judi Dench. “Judi Dench was in it, end of story. It didn’t really matter if I was playing a fantastic character. If they’d said, ‘Do you want to play a blade of grass?’ I would have been in. Playing opposite Judi Dench, toe to toe, and all the great actors in it, that’s just wonderful,” he said. “I was a street performer, I used to perform just nearby at Covent Garden and now I’m here going to the premiere of this. That’s a beautiful thing.”

The stand-up comedian, 55, also praised Dame Judi’s “young spirit” and opened up about the fun they had on set. “She is very in control of the teenage girl inside of her. That is why she has this very young spirit,” said Eddie. “I danced with her to Ray Charles in the make-up trailer, she started dancing with me and she was just like a teenage girl. And she brings that to this role. When she’s talking to Abdul, she is just a teenage girl.”