How Prince William and Kate are breaking this 58-year royal tradition with a third baby The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting a third child next year

They're known as a very modern couple who, from time to time, break with royal tradition, so it's no surprise that Prince William and Kate have set aside the rule book once again. By announcing that they are expecting their third baby, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have become the first royal couple – in the Queen's immediately family – to do so in 58 years.

The Queen herself has four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. She announced she was expecting her third child 58 years ago in 1959 when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew. Her Majesty even went on to have a fourth child, Edward, in 1964. Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward all kept with the tradition of having two children each.

The Queen and Prince Philip have four children

Charles is father to Prince William and Prince Harry, Anne is mother to Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, Andrew has two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, while Edward has a son James, Viscount Severn and a daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

Prince William and Kate seemed to be following the same "an heir and a spare" tradition, by welcoming Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but the modern royals have broken the long-standing family rule. They are due to welcome their third child next spring, with Kensington Palace announcing on Monday: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

William and Kate are adding to their brood

While the Queen's children have welcomed two kids each, it's worth noting that members of her extended family have had more than two children. King George V's son the Duke of Kent, who passed away in 1942, had three children – Prince Edward, Princess Alexandra and Prince Michael of Kent. Prince Edward then went on to also have three children – George Windsor (Lady Amelia's father), Lady Helen and Lord Nicholas.

