Prince George arrives for first day of school! See the photos The excited royal was dropped off by his proud dad

Prince George has arrived for his first day of school. Looking a little apprehensive, the young royal walked through the gates of Thomas's Battersea just before nine o'clock, accompanied by his proud dad Prince William. It was previously unclear whether mum Kate, who is suffering with severe morning sickness, would be well enough for the school run, and unfortunately the pregnant royal was forced to stay at the family's Kensington Palace home on the day.

George looked adorable in his new school uniform; navy shorts, a blue V-neck jumper emblazoned with the school's emblem, a light blue polo shirt, blue socks and black shoes. He arrived holding hands with his dad, who was carrying his red and blue school rucksack. Father and son were greeted at the gates by the Head of Lower School Helen Haslem, and George politely shook hands with her before she walked the pair inside.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that four-year-old George will be known to his classmates as George Cambridge. The little Prince is following in the footsteps of his father and his uncle, Prince Harry, who both attended preparatory school from a young age, although William and Kate have broken with tradition by choosing a mixed-gender school, meaning little sister Charlotte could join him there in a few years' time.

Thomas's Battersea is a £18,000-a-year school in south-west London, with notable alumni including Florence and the Machine's Florence Welch and Cara Delevingne. George's new school was described by the Good Schools Guide as: "A big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy."

Previously, George had attended nursery at the Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk; his move to London coincides with William and Kate's decision to make Kensington Palace their primary residence as Prince William takes on more royal duties.

William and Kate have repeatedly requested for the media to respect their children's privacy, and as such just a small press call was on hand to capture Prince George's first day. Princes William and Harry were also photographed on their first days of school – Wetherby School in Kensington, followed by Eton College in Berkshire. In contrast, their father Prince Charles was first educated by a governess at home, but later attended the Cheam Preparatory School in Berkshire.