The Duchess of Cambridge was unable to take her son, Prince George, to his first day at school due as a result of severe morning sickness. Kate, who is expecting her third child with her husband, Prince William, is currently being cared for at Kensington Palace. Instead, the third-in-line to the throne was taken to school by his dad, Prince William. A palace spokesperson said: "Unfortunately the Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned."

Kate missed George's first day due to illness

Prince George is attending Thomas's Battersea, a £18,000-a-year school in south-west London, where the school uniform comprises of navy shorts, a blue V-neck jumper emblazoned with the school's emblem, and a light blue polo shirt. The palace released a statement on Kate's condition on Monday, writing: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

Kate is suffering from severe morning sickness

Hyperemesis Gravidarum is a severe form of morning sickness where mothers-to-be struggle to keep down any food or liquid, which can lead to dehydration. Kate also suffered with the illness during her pregnancies with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Speaking about Kate's pregnancy during an engagement on Tuesday, William said: "We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating. It's always a bit anxious to start with, but she's well."