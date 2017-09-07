How Prince George will be known to his classmates Prince George won't use his official title in the classroom

Prince George looked simply adorable as he began his first day of school on Thursday, accompanied by his dad, Prince William. Dressed in navy shorts with a matching jumper emblazoned with the Thomas's Battersea's school logo, the little future King looked ready to meet all of his new classmates. The palace has now confirmed that the third-in-line to the throne will be known as 'George Cambridge' while at school.

The sweet four-year-old looked apprehensive as he arrived for his first day, and was helped out of the car by Prince William before meeting the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem. George's mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, was sadly unable to accompany him to his first day as she is currently suffering from severe morning sickness. A statement from Kensington Palace read: "Unfortunately the Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned."

Prince George was taken to school by Prince William

The palace announced on Monday that Kate was expecting her third child in a statement which read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace." Hyperemesis Gravidarum is a severe form of morning sickness where mothers-to-be struggle to keep down any food or liquid, which can lead to dehydration. Kate also suffered the illness during her pregnancies with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.