Take a look back at Prince William and Harry's first day of school As Prince George attends his first day at Thomas's Battersea School

Prince William looked every inch the proud dad as he dropped his son Prince George off for his first day of school on Thursday morning. And the images will no doubt lead many people to fondly recall the day that William arrived for his own first day of school in 1987, with his mother Princess Diana by his side.

Diana, Princess of Wales, accompanied both Princes William and Harry for their first days at Wetherby Preparatory School in Notting Hill, London, holding their hands as she led them up to the school entrance.

Prince William waved to photographers on his first day of school

Like his son, Prince William appeared happy and a little apprehensive as he approached his school, wearing his traditional school uniform and a double breasted coat topped off with a grey cap. The second-in-line to the throne gave a little wave to photographers as he stood on the school steps before beginning his very first day.

Prince Harry appeared in good spirits when he arrived at Wetherby School

Meanwhile Prince Harry appeared in good spirits as he arrived for his own first day at the school in 1989. The experience was no doubt made a little less daunting as he had his big brother on hand for support, with the brothers looking adorable as they posed in their matching uniforms outside their preparatory school.

The pair were accompanied by their mother for their first day at school

Prince George is attending a different school to his father and uncle. Thomas's Battersea, where he is enrolled as a student, has been described by the Good Schools Guide as: "A big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy."

The four-year-old looked adorable in his new school uniform; navy shorts, a blue V-neck jumper emblazoned with the school's emblem, a light blue polo shirt, blue socks and black shoes. He arrived holding hands with his dad, who was carrying his red and blue school rucksack. Unfortunately his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, was unable to join her son on his big day as she is suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum during her third pregnancy.