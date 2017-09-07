Loading the player...

Prince George and Prince William have posed for the sweetest father-son photograph, taken just minutes before George set off for his first day of school. The young Prince, four, was the picture of cuteness as he stood on the steps of his Kensington Palace home, flashing his cheeky grin at the camera. The palace released the photo, writing on Twitter: "The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. The image was taken shortly before Prince George left for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. TRH would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received as Prince George starts school."

George is officially a pupil at Thomas's Battersea. The future King arrived for his first day of 'big school' on Thursday morning, accompanied by his dad William. Sadly, his mother the Duchess of Cambridge was forced to stay at home at Kensington Palace as she battles severe morning sickness; William and Kate, 35, announced that they are expecting their third child on Monday. A palace spokesperson said: "Unfortunately the Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned."

Prince George is enrolled at Thomas's Battersea

George's first day of school: all the photos

Looking a little apprehensive, George walked through the gates of Thomas's Battersea just before nine o'clock. The young royal looked adorable in his new school uniform: navy shorts, a blue V-neck jumper emblazoned with the school's emblem, a light blue polo shirt, blue socks and black shoes. He arrived holding hands with his dad, who was carrying his red and blue school rucksack.

William later revealed that the day had gone smoothly, joking that he was pleased another parent had more problems with their child than himself. "It went well," he told Paul Simpson, the England Under-20 football team's head coach, at a reception at the palace. "There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one. It was really nice actually. It's a nice school."