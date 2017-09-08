Prince George joined by his little cousin Maud at Thomas's Battersea There was a familiar face amongst the new pupils on Thursday morning

Prince George looked a little apprehensive as he arrived for his first day of school on Thursday. Luckily, for the little boy there was a familiar face amongst his new class mates – his cousin Maud. It turns out that George isn't the only royal running around the corridors at Thomas's Battersea: Maud Windsor, the daughter of Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor, has also been enrolled at the school.

Much like George, Maud arrived for her first day holding hands with her dad, Lord Frederick, the only son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. The little girl, who will turn four on 15 August, gave a big smile as she was dropped off at the preparatory school, looking adorable in a her navy cardigan and matching skirt, with a red bow headband in her curly hair.

Maud Windsor arrived for her first day at school with father Lord Frederick Windsor

Thomas's Battersea has a total of three reception rooms, each with 21 pupils, and it's not known whether or not the cousins have been placed in the same class. But they were no doubt comforted by the fact that they were together on their first day of school, especially given the fact they were born just a few weeks apart.

Prince William said Prince George had a "good" first day at Thomas's Battersea

Happily, Prince George seemed to have a successful transition into school. Attending a reception at Kensington Palace for the England Under-20 football team, Prince William told head coach Paul Simpson that it had been a "good day". "It went well," he said. "There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one. It was really nice actually. It's a nice school."