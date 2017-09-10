Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official appearance together at Invictus Games, say reports The royal and his girlfriend appear to be taking the next step in their relationship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally due to go public with their romance, as they prepare for their first royal appearance later this month, say reports. The Mail on Sunday reveals that the Prince and his actress girlfriend Meghan will attend the Invictus Games on 23 September in Toronto, Canada. The sports event was created by Harry in 2014, in which injured and disabled service personnel compete. Meghan appears in the TV series Suits and the show resumes filming in Toronto on Monday, meaning she will already be in the city during the games.

The Mail reports that Meghan has already met the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. A source told the paper: “Harry's father is just keen for him to settle down and be happy. Both Charles and Camilla are understood to have held back from expressing views, keen that Harry should have his own space to make his own decision.” It is thought that Harry and Meghan have been delaying their first royal engagement together due to the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death this summer.

Meghan recently spoke of her relationship with Harry in an interview with Vanity Fair, revealing: "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship." She added: "We're a couple, we're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time."

READ: Will Meghan Markle use her first name Rachel if she marries Prince Harry?

There is much speculation as to if and when Harry and Meghan will get engaged. Meghan will be busy filming Suits until mid-November and then the actress will have plenty of time to travel back-and-forth to London. Should an engagement be in the cards, late autumn or early winter might be the perfect time to make the announcement.