Sarah Ferguson spotted in Rome with rumoured ex-boyfriend Manuel Fernandez The Duchess of York has been linked to the businessman for years

The Duchess of York was reunited with her old friend Manuel Fernandez in Rome over the weekend, as the pair enjoyed a couple of evenings out at Celebrity Fight Night. Sarah and Manuel were reported to have split last year, but they looked perfectly relaxed in each other's company as they arrived at the charity event. The Duchess, 57, and Manuel coordinated in monochrome outfits, with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mum looking radiant in a white summer dress.

A couple of nights before, the pair again stepped out, this time with Sarah showcasing her hourglass figure in a navy sequined gown. Sarah and Manuel were pictured partying with Antonio Banderas and his long-term girlfriend Nicole Kimpel.

The pair partied with Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas

Prince Andrew's ex-wife was first linked to Manuel, founder and CEO of independent film company Braveheart Films, in 2014. The couple reportedly dated for two years before calling it quits in March 2016. At the time, Sarah quashed romance rumours, telling the Daily Mail: "Manuel is a wonderful person, but we are just friends – friends and business partners. I'm the ambassador for his new lifestyle app, vVoosh, which is launching this year." Manuel added that he and the Duchess have "always been friends".

Manuel and Sarah were said to have dated for two years

Shortly after their reported split, Manuel attended a private auction in support of Sarah's children's charity in London, suggesting that they remained good friends. Since divorcing Prince Andrew in 1996, Sarah's love life has been subject to much speculation. To this day she remains incredibly close to her ex-husband. Last summer, the friendly exes even spent a day at the races together on what would have been their 30th wedding anniversary.