Why Prince George won't be allowed to have a best friend at school The little Prince has nearly finished his first week at Thomas's Battersea

Prince George has almost completed his first week at school, having joined reception at Thomas's Battersea on 7 September. And while he has no doubt ingratiated himself amongst his new classmates, the little royal will be actively discouraged from making a best friend, it has been revealed. Loose Women panellist Jane Moore, who lives near the school and has friends whose children also attend, has shared some insider information about Thomas's Battersea, and confirmed that the pupils are encouraged not to have a singular best friend.

"No, absolutely not. There's a policy that if your child is having a party, unless every child in the class is invited, you don't give out the invites in class, which I think is a good thing as you don't feel excluded," Jane shared. "There are signs everywhere saying be kind, that's the ethos of the school. They don't encourage you to have best friends."

She added: "It's a very traditional school in the way that I learned when I went to school, in that robust learning. The phonetics of the alphabet and stuff like that, which a lot of school don't do anymore. He will learnt to read and write very quickly. It's a school that really expects parental involvement. The parents are very heavily involved in the school, so they [William and Kate] will be as well."

Thomas's Battersea has been described by the Good Schools Guide as: "A big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy. That is what they want and, to a large degree, that is what they get." The 532-pupil school accommodates boys and girls between four and 13, and fees are set at £5,868 per term at age four, with an increase to £6,628 from the age of seven.