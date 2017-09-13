Prince Albert of Monaco opens up about the death of his mother Grace Kelly Prince Albert of Monaco's sister, Princess Stephanie, was also involved in the car accident

Prince Albert of Monaco has opened up about the tragic death of his mother, Grace Kelly, who was killed in a car crash back in September 1982. The 59-year-old spoke about the "traumatic" incident, while appearing on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. He said: "It always takes a while. You recover thanks to your other family members, to your friends, to the people who are dear to you and provide comfort. It also takes years to really fully come to terms with that."

READ: Charlotte Casiraghi opens up about her 'loneliness' following father's death in rare interview

Prince Albert's mother died in a car crash in 1982

He also spoke about his sister, Princess Stephanie, who was in the car with their mother at the time of the accident, and suffered broken ribs, cervical fractures and a shattered collarbone. "Well, it took a very long time for her to recover from this and it was a very painful recollection for her, and it took a number of years for her to come to terms with that," Prince Albert explained. "You know, just the pain of being in that car with our mother and not being able to pull her out or to have a different outcome. She was injured, of course also, but I think it's a traumatic experience and it would be for anybody."

MORE: Princess Grace Kelly’s 19-year-old granddaughter has 'style icon' moment

Prince Albert opened up about his mother's death

Prince Albert went on to speak about his father, Rainer III, and his heartbreak following the sudden death of his wife. "It was pretty obvious that he was deeply affected and he wasn't quite the same man as he was before the accident," he said. "Basically he said that we had to go down to the hospital because mum and Stephanie had an accident. I didn't think twice about it and went down with him, Caroline as well, and of course it was a very shocking moment."