Why Prince George might have already realised he is a royal Prince Albert was around four to five-years-old when he realised people had "different expectations" of him

Prince George might be just four years old, but according to a fellow royal, he may well be old enough to begin to understand that he belongs to the royal family. According to Prince Albert III, the reigning monarch of Monaco, he became aware that he was "in a bit of a different family" when he was around the same age of the young Prince.

Prince George is third-in-line to the throne

Chatting to In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Prince Albert said: "'Gradually, and around the age of probably four or five, you kind of notice that you're in a bit of a different family, and people have different expectations of you, people making a fuss over you. It's not always easy and not easy to come to terms with. It still isn't in many ways. I consider myself a private person most of the time so it's hard to perform in a very public situation and have to do... public appearances and speeches depending on what it is and what the situation is. And of course you get to meet great people."

Prince George started school in September

He also spoke frankly about growing up as a royal in a very similar situation to Prince George. "Even at a younger age you try and figure your way around and at a later stage in life then it becomes a little tedious, but there are things you have to do and you have to grin and bear it and push forward," he explained. "You kind of learn early on to say you don't have a choice. You could just walk away and have your own life but that would be, first of all, not respecting what my father and mother did for this country, and trying to keep that moral obligation that there is to lead this nation and be the head of state."