Woman arrested over attempted burglary at Prince George's school Thomas's Battersea is now reviewing its security measures

Security is being reviewed following an attempted burglary at Thomas's Battersea, the school Prince George is a pupil at. A 40-year-old woman has been arrested and remains in custody after trying to break into the premises on Wednesday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "The arrest at 14:15hrs on Wednesday, 13 September relates to an incident at Thomas' Battersea School on Tuesday, 12 September when an individual gained access to its premises.

"The arrested woman was taken to a south London police station where she remains in custody. "We are working with the school, which is attended by His Royal Highness Prince George, to review its security arrangements after the incident."

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman added: "We are aware of the issue but we would not comment further on security matters."

Police, who are at the school as part of Prince George's security arrangements, attended to the situation as soon as it came to light. It is believed that George, who is currently attending school for half-days, wouldn’t have been there when the incident took place.

The school accommodates boys and girls between four and 13; prospective two and three-year-olds are called in for an assessment to determine their suitability, although the test relies on natural intelligence rather than academia. Fees are set at £5,868 per term at age four, and increase from £6,628 from the age of seven.