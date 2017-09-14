Loading the player...

Prince George hasn't realised he has to go to school every day, says dad William The four-year-old Prince started at Thomas's Battersea last week

Prince William has opened up about his son Prince George starting school, revealing that the little boy hasn't started making a fuss – yet. During a visit to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, William spoke to patient Teresa Jones, 87, from Kirkby and said: "George has been really easy. He hasn't said, 'Have I got to do this for the rest of my life?' George rules the roost but Charlotte's not far behind." At another bedside, the Prince sat next to Edna Dagnall, 75, and told her: "George started school – we are all seeing how long that lasts before he doesn't want to go!"

Earlier during his visit, William met cancer patient Pagan Tordengrave, 55, who asked after his wife Kate. The Duchess, who is pregnant with her third child, has been suffering from severe morning sickness and has had to cancel her engagements, including Thursday's visit to Liverpool. "She's very well thanks," said William. "George started school – it's been an interesting week." Of his two-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, he joked: "She's going to be trouble when she's older – all fathers say that."

George had his first day at Thomas's Battersea last week. He was dropped off by his dad William, as Kate was still poorly at home. William's comments about an "interesting week" come as a 40-year-old woman remains in custody following her arrest. The woman was reportedly detained by undercover police officers in a square just 100 yards from George's school after allegedly trying to break in.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "The arrest at 14:15hrs on Wednesday, 13 September relates to an incident at Thomas' Battersea on Tuesday, 12 September when an individual gained access to its premises. The arrested woman was taken to a south London police station where she remains in custody. We are working with the school, which is attended by His Royal Highness Prince George, to review its security arrangements after the incident." A Kensington Palace spokeswoman added: "We are aware of the issue but we would not comment further on security matters."