Princess Charlotte 'will be trouble' when she's older, says dad Prince William

Princess Charlotte appears to be following in cheeky Prince George's footsteps, as her dad has predicted she "will be trouble" when she's older. Prince William opened up about his two-year-old daughter during a visit to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool as he spoke to patients who asked after the adorable young royals.

Speaking to patient Pagan Tordengrav, 55, in the emergency department, William said: "I think she's going to be trouble when she's older. All fathers say that." Speaking to another patient Teresa Jones, 87, William said of Prince George's first day of school: "Most of the parents are in floods of tears and the children are absolutely fine." He added: "George rules the roost and Charlotte isn't far behind." The Duke of Cambridge occasionally opens up about his young children, previously describing George as a "little monkey" and Charlotte as a "little joy of heaven".

It's been a busy month for the Cambridges. Prince George, four, has started school at Thomas's Battersea and is enrolled in one of three reception classes. His cousin Maud Windsor, the daughter of Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor, has also been enrolled at the same school.

Happily, George seemed to have a successful transition into school. Attending a reception at Kensington Palace for the England Under-20 football team last week, Prince William told head coach Paul Simpson that it had been a "good day". "It went well," he said. "There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one. It was really nice actually. It's a nice school."

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate are preparing to add to their brood. The Duchess is pregnant with their third royal baby, but has been home-bound for the past few weeks as she continues to suffer with severe morning sickness.