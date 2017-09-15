Flashback Friday: the story behind Prince George's royal birth The couple's joy was clear to see on their faces

Here at HELLO! towers we've got royal babies on the mind, and this week we look back at the iconic cover featuring Prince George. Proud new parents Prince William and Kate welcomed their first child and future King into the world on 22 July 2013. Dubbed the 'Great Kate Wait', fans and media had waited weeks for George's arrival.

"Along with the world's press HELLO! spent most of July camped outside the Lindo Wing at Paddington Hospital waiting for Kate to give birth," Thomas Whitaker, co-editor at HELLO!, recalls. "But it was all worthwhile when just 27 hours after George was born, Kate showed off her little Prince for the first time. As soon as we saw the image of the new proud parents grinning on the hospital steps with Kate cradling her newborn it was an obvious cover choice for us as it was so full of joy and new promise."

Prince William and Kate present Prince George to the world

Thomas adds: "We went to press that same day she and William left hospital with their bundle of joy and dedicated seven pages inside the magazine to the scenes outside the hospital as they left. George was already a star in the making, stealing the show by making enough of a regal wave inside his white blanket to be captured by the dozens of photographers waiting outside.

"William also spoke to the journalists and camera crews from all over the world who were camped outside, with Kate revealing that he was already a hands-on father who had already changed his first nappy. William was in jovial form joking: 'He's got way more hair than me thank god.' Referring to his beautiful wife he added: 'He's got her looks, thankfully.'"