Happy Birthday Prince Harry! The British royal is celebrating his 33rd birthday, and it has been widely speculated that he is set to propose to his girlfriend, Meghan Markle. Royal fans are waiting to see whether this will be the year the Prince, who is currently fifth in line to throne, will pop the question to the Suits actress after she opened up about their special bond for the first time in an interview with Vanity Fair last week.

"We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed," said Meghan. "I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship." She added: "We're a couple, we're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time."

However it seems Prince Harry is celebrating his milestone without his girlfriend as the actress has just returned to work following their romantic summer break in Botswana. At the star of the week, the actress was back on the set of Suits to resume filming for the next series, in which she plays paralegal Rachel Zane. On Thursday, Harry joined pupils from a local school in Chatham Green who were taking part in a 'Survival and Nature Connection' nature immersion programme.

These next few weeks are set to be busy for the royal as he is expected to make his first public appearance with Meghan at her home city of Toronto for the 2017 Invictus Games. Harry will be in the Canadian city from 22 to 30 September for the Paralympic-style sporting event, which he debuted in London in 2014. Kensington Palace have since confirmed that Harry will give speeches at both the opening and closing ceremonies. He will also visit training sessions and watch participants competing in all 12 sports, including athletics, cycling and wheelchair basketball.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Harry will be sixth in line to the throne following the announcement of Prince William and Kate's third child. The prince is already a proud uncle to four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte. Proving that he is ready to settle down soon, Harry has been open about his desire to have his own children. He previously told Newsweek: "I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too. Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping."

At the moment, Meghan's commitment with Suits will keep her busy until mid-November - giving her plenty of time to travel back-and-forth to London. Princess Diana's former chef Darren McGrady recently predicted that news of engagement could come in early December. He told HELLO! Online: "With Princess Diana's 20th anniversary this month in August, they can't trump that. And then November is the Queen and Prince Philip's platinum wedding anniversary so they can't trump that either, whereas December they can announce the engagement and they'd be free to marry next year; I think that's what's going to happen." He added: "Meghan can join the royals at Sandringham at Christmas because she'll be engaged and part of the fold."