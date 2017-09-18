Loading the player...

Prince William to meet Sir David Attenborough while pregnant Kate recovers at home The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, is suffering from severe morning sickness

Prince William has another exciting engagement in the diary – joining Sir David Attenborough at the world premiere of his new series, Blue Planet II. The Duke of Cambridge, who continues to carry out royal duties while his pregnant wife Kate suffers from Hyperemesis Gravidarum at home, will attend the premiere at the BFI Imax Cinema at Waterloo next Wednesday.

William will also meet composer Hans Zimmer and selected guests and schoolchildren who have been invited to the special screening. Before the show starts, the Prince will join youngsters from Lionel Primary School in Brentford in the cinema foyer, where the kids will take part in quizzes and see some of the special technology used to film the series. This will include the megadome camera and a live demonstration of the full breathing apparatus used for underwater filming.

Prince William meeting Sir David in 2015

William and other guests will be treated to a sneak preview of the first episode of Blue Planet II, which will be broadcast on BBC One later this year. The series will take viewers deep into the world’s oceans to see what goes on beneath the waves, and allow viewers to observe new animal behaviours.

The Prince has been carrying out various official engagements while his wife Kate, who is pregnant with their third baby, has not been seen in the public eye for weeks. The Duchess is being treated at home at Kensington Palace as she continues to suffer from severe morning sickness. She was unable to bring her son Prince George to school when he started his first day earlier this month, signalling just how poorly she is feeling.

William and Kate are expecting their third baby

Speaking to HELLO! Online last week, Kirstie Allsopp, who suffered the same condition when she was pregnant with her son Oscar, sympathised with Kate. "Every mother knows that’s a total indication of how bad it gets, that she simply could not get up and get dressed and get to school," Kirstie said. "She might have been able to get into the car but when she was holding George’s hand and walking into school she wouldn’t have been able to control herself."

"The only time I left the house, I had a bucket with me and I ended up throwing up twice, on Hampstead Hill," she laughed. "You’re just some mad woman puking into a bucket. That would’ve been very difficult for Kate and very distressing for George."