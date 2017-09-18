Duchess Kate stars in new video aimed for children – watch it here The Duchess of Cambridge filmed the video back in January during a visit to the Anna Freud Centre

The Duchess of Cambridge has starred in a new video encouraging children to talk about their 'big' and 'small' feelings. Kate, who is pregnant with her third baby, filmed the short introductory clip for her patronage, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. In the video, she reveals how the charity worked with children to create a special animation designed for them to talk about their feelings.

"It helps us all talk about our mental health," said Kate. "What to say and who to talk to when we have feelings that are too big to manage on our own. And how to listen and help if one of our friends is finding things difficult. Sometimes it's just a simple conversation that can make things better."

Kate is patron of the Anna Freud National Centre

Revealed: why Prince George won't be allowed a best friend at school

Kate appears to have filmed the video in January during a visit to the Anna Freud Centre in London, but it was only released on Monday to kick off the charity's new campaign, 'You're never too young to talk mental health.' The animation also comes with free teaching materials designed to help children learn the life-long skills to help them talk about their feelings, and how to listen to their friends when they need to talk. Every primary school in England will receive a downloadable teaching resource pack this week including assembly and lesson plans to enable them to use the animation in school for World Mental Health Day.

The Duchess filmed the video back in January during a visit

In a statement, Kate, mother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, said: "As parents, we all want our children to have the best possible start in life. Encouraging children to understand and be open about their feelings can give them the skills to cope with the ups and downs that life will throw at them as they grow up. It's important that our children understand that emotions are normal, and that they have the confidence to ask for help if they are struggling.

"This is why I am proud to support the 'You're never too young to talk mental health' campaign by the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, which is being rolled out across primary schools this autumn. The campaign's resources are excellent tools to support parents. They demonstrate how we can help children express their feelings, respond appropriately, and prevent small problems from snowballing into bigger ones."