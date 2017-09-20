Prince Albert debuts new look reminiscent of his father Prince Rainier The 59-year-old royal debuted a moustache whilst in New York

While many have compared Prince Albert's wife, Princess Charlene, to his mother Grace Kelly, it seems as though the Monaco royal is beginning to take after his father Prince Rainier III.

The 59-year-old, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, stepped out on Monday, 18 September, sporting a new look that evoked memories of his late father. The Prince debuted a new moustache nearly identical to Prince Ranier's, as he visited West Point Military Academy.

Albert debuted a moustache similar to his father's during a visit to West Point Military Academy

Albert's visit to the preparatory school comes 61 years after his parents visited the academy to attend a football game between the army and the navy. During his visit on Monday, cadets surprised the Sovereign with a frame containing photos from a visit his mum and dad made in 1961.

Prince Albert recently opened up in an interview with Graham Bensinger about life lessons he learned from his father, who passed away in 2005. Recalling advice his dad gave him, the royal shared, "Trust very few people outside of your staff or your close circle and to constantly question yourself and think 'Is this the right way to go and is this the right attitude' and to always try to get a second opinion."

Prince Albert previously revealed that his father told him to trust few people outside of his circle

Charlene's husband admitted that his father was "demanding." Albert explained, "[He] wanted me to do the right thing. He felt a responsibility to bring me along to where I'd be ready to take over but I think — I can't say that he was hard but he was demanding and it's probably when I needed it at a certain period of time."