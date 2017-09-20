Loading the player...

Prince George and Princess Charlotte soar in popularity for baby names – see full list Harry was the second most popular boys' name, while William was knocked out of the top ten

Royal names are continuing to soar in popularity, with Harry and George featuring in the top ten most popular boys' names of 2016, and William and Charlotte making it in the top twenty for boys' and girls' lists respectively. Data released by the Office for National Statistics shows that Prince Harry's moniker was the second most popular boys' name; last year, 5,284 boys were named Harry.

William was the 11th most popular name, while George was third

In third place was George, the name shared by Prince George, with 5,263 baby boys called George born in 2016. It surged 11 places since 2006. Alexander, one of the young Prince's middle names, just missed out on the top 20, but its popularity increased by one point, to rank 21st. William, the name shared by Prince William, lost out on a place in the top ten, and was relegated to eleventh most popular boys' name. Last year 3,819 baby boys called William were born; three baby girls were also named William.

For girls, Charlotte, like Princess Charlotte, was one of the highest climbing names in 2016, reaching 12th place. The name, which is of French origin, was given to 2,596 baby girls last year and comes after Princess Charlotte was born in May 2015. Meanwhile, Elizabeth, a name shared by the Queen and Princess Charlotte, rose one place to number 38. Some 1,384 baby girls called Elizabeth were born in 2016.

Charlotte was the 12th most popular name for girls

Siobhan Freegard, founder of parenting site ChannelMum.com said: "Royal names are still ruling with George in third place for boys and Charlotte climbing 13 places in a year, following the birth of the new Princess."

In 2016, the top ten names for girls in order were: Olivia, Amelia, Emily, Isla, Ava, Isabella, Lily, Jessica, Ella and Mia. Meanwhile for boys, the most popular names were: Oliver, Harry, George, Jack, Jacob, Noah, Charlie, Muhammad, Thomas and Oscar.