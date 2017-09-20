Kate to make first public appearance since pregnancy announcement The Duchess will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on World Mental Health Day

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to make her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy in September, Kensington Palace have confirmed. Kate will be joined by husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry, who will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on World Mental Health Day – taking place on 10 October. The event will celebrate those working in the mental health sectors across the UK, and the royal trio will be joined by guests from leading mental health organisations.

Kate has been keeping a low profile since the beginning of September, having been battling with severe morning sickness. The Duchess has been suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, and was forced to cancel a charity engagement, as well as missing Prince George's first day of school. Kate's exciting baby news was announced by Kensington Palace in a statement released on 4 September. It noted that the Queen and members of both families "are delighted". During a visit to Manchester, Prince Harry was asked how he felt about the pregnancy news just hours after it broke. "Fantastic, great," he replied, giving a thumbs up. "Very, very happy for them." He also revealed that Kate was doing "ok" as she battles Hyperemesis Gravidarum. "I haven't see her for a while, but I think she's ok," he said.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, are passionate about helping to break the stigma of mental health in the UK, so it comes as no surprise that the trio will be uniting for the good cause. Earlier in the week, a video starring Kate was released by the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. The footage was aimed to encourage children to talk about their 'big' and 'small' feelings, and was part of the charity's new campaign,'You're never too young to talk mental health.'