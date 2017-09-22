Loading the player...

Will Meghan Markle join Prince Harry at Invictus Games opening ceremony? This would be the couple's first public appearance together

Prince Harry will have the support of his girlfriend Meghan Markle at the start of the 2017 Invictus Games. HELLO! has learned that the Toronto-based actress will likely attend the sporting event's opening ceremony on Saturday, 23 September, and pop up throughout the games, which run through 30 September.

Prince Harry kicked off events leading up to his third annual Invictus Games on Friday. The British royal founded the sporting event that uses the "power of sport" with wounded and ill servicemen and women to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, in addition to developing a better understanding of those who serve their country back in 2014.

Meghan is likely to join her royal boyfriend at the 2017 Invictus Games opening ceremony Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle returns to Suits after epic summer with Prince Harry

Like her royal boyfriend, who is an advocate for veterans, Meghan has also shown her support for troops over the years. In 2014, the Hollywood star traveled to Afghanistan on a USO tour. The TV actress documented her travels sharing photos with soldiers abroad, including a group selfie, which she captioned, "In gratitude to our troops, and the opportunity to thank them personally for their sacrifice and service. Such an honor and feeling very very blessed. #USOtour @usotour#afghanistan."

Saturday's opening ceremony would mark Harry and Meghan's first official appearance together as a couple. Earlier this year, the 36-year-old attended her first public event with the Prince to cheer on the royal 33-year-old as he competed in the Audi Polo Challenge. Meghan and the Queen's grandson, who began dating last summer, have also attended the weddings of Pippa Middleton and Harry’s best friend, Tom 'Skippy' Inskip.

The TV star has supported troops in the past Photo: Instagram/meghanmarkle

Meghan recently broke her silence on her romance with Prince William's younger brother, telling Vanity Fair, "We're two people who are really happy and in love." She added, "We're a couple, we're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time."