Prince Harry follows in mum Princess Diana's footsteps with visit to Toronto mental health centre

Prince Harry started his second day in Toronto with an early visit to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). The 33-year-old, wearing his trademark casual outfit: navy blazer, tie-less white shirt, stone-coloured chinos, and brown suede shoes, arrived at 10 am and after a few handshakes with CAMH officials, he went inside to take part in two private roundtable discussions.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's timeline of love

Harry explored CAMH's use of technology in mental health research and its affects on young people. Echoes of his mother's work to break down the stigma of mental health were raised during those discussions by Gloria Chaim, head of community engagement and partnership at CAMH. In 1991, she met Princess Diana during a visit to CAMH, when the princess talked to youth. "They loved her," she recalled to HELLO!. "She made them feel like important, valued people." After Gloria told Harry about his mother's visit, he nodded and was silent. A few colleagues told her later that the prince looked emotional on hearing of his mother's efforts in an area to which he has devoted so much time.

During the discussions, Harry was especially interested in finding out how CAMH translates research into services. "He was all over that," she told HELLO!. "He said, 'The most important thing is to listen to young people and have them shape the services.'"

GALLERY: Harry's cheekiest moments

Royal watchers lined the street outside of the centre hoping to catch a glimpse of the redheaded prince. The first to arrive were sisters Karen Deckker and Andreen Tranchell. They staked out their coveted front row positions more than two hours before Harry was expected to arrive. "We love him," gushed Karen. "I appreciate what he's doing with the veterans and mental health, which has touched me personally in the form of depression." She added, "He's a male version of Diana.

Kristen Taylor and her son, Cooper, 10, were also eager to greet Prince Harry. Cooper was inspired to meet the royal after watching the Invictus Games television documentary Unconquered. "I got pictures," he reported with a big smile. "It was cool. He walked really fast." Following a short walk-about, Harry ducked into a private meetimg with in-patient youth at CAMH, before continuing with a jam-packed day of events culminating with the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games Toronto at the Air Canada Centre.