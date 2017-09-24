Loading the player...

Prince William accompanies the Queen to church in Balmoral - but Kate stays at home The Duke's expectant wife the Duchess of Cambridge was noticeably absent

Prince William accompanied his grandmother the Queen to church near Balmoral on Sunday. The royals were spotted making the short journey from Balmoral Castle to Crathie Kirk for the morning service, with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall travelling separately in his green Audi.

Noticeably absent from the outing was William's wife the Duchess of Cambridge, who has had to miss a number of planned engagements due to suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum while expecting their third child.

Prince William and the Queen attended church together in Balmoral

William is believed to have travelled up to Scotland to join his father for the annual Ghillies Ball on Thursday, which is thrown for the staff of the royal residence. He is expected to return to London in the coming days, while the Queen will return to Buckingham Palace at the beginning of October.

It has been a busy month for Prince William and Kate, following the announcement that they are expecting their third child together. While Kate has been recovering at home since the news was announced, she is set to make her first public appearance at a reception at Buckingham Palace on World Mental Health Day - taking place on 10 October.

The Duchess of Cambridge was noticeably absent

The Duchess was disappointed to miss taking their son Prince George for his first day at school due to her illness, but Prince William was on hand to escort the four-year-old for his big day. Happily, George seemed to have a successful transition into starting school. Attending a reception at Kensington Palace for the England Under-20 football team, Prince William told head coach Paul Simpson that it had been a "good day". "It went well," he said. "There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one. It was really nice actually. It's a nice school."