Prince Harry visits Meghan Markle on 'Suits' set: 'He's incredibly supportive' The royal is in Toronto for the Invictus Games

The Suits set had a royal visitor earlier this week. While in town for the Invictus Games, Prince Harry surprised girlfriend Meghan Markle at the Toronto set of the USA Network show. "He was super low key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady," a source tells HELLO!. "He's incredibly supportive of her work."

The 36-year-old, who plays lawyer Rachel Zane has her love in town until 30 September for the games. "Meghan showed him around set," the insider adds. "Everyone was so excited."

The revelation comes just a day after Meghan joined Prince Harry at the Invictus Games opening ceremony on Saturday night in Toronto, Canada. The actress was seated a section away from her royal boyfriend, who was seated with First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Meghan was her stunning self in a plum-coloured midi dress from Wilfred at Aritzia, a matching leather jacket from Mackage and clutch and looked on with pride as she clapped Justin Trudeau's welcome speech and as the competitors arrived in the stadium. The actress was seated next to Markus Anderson, who introduced Meghan and Harry to each other over a year ago.

The cast of Suits are currently filming season 7

Meghan's appearance at the Opening Ceremony is believed to be a further sign that an engagement is in the cards. Harry and Meghan, who have been quietly dating for just over a year, are expected to make an announcement before the year ends. Up until now, they have tried to keep their romance out of the public eye with only a few snatched pictures of them as a couple taken.