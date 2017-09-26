Loading the player...

Exclusive: Sarah Ferguson talks life in the public eye and her bond with Prince Andrew The Duchess of York spoke about her family in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

The Duchess of York has told how her role as ambassador for the British Heart Foundation will help re-introduce her to public life. "I'm really grateful for the support of the British Heart Foundation (BHF), and I'm very excited," she revealed to HELLO! during an exclusive interview. "It's what I love to do. But it's been many years since I've been formally out in public, so this is a huge first for me." The Duchess blamed the "damage of negative press" for her withdrawal from public life, saying, "It can completely change your life. But for the first time in seven years, this is me wanting to step forward,” she said. “It’s a massive step – bigger than anyone can imagine."

In the interview Sarah, 57, also talked of the close relationship she has with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and their two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 29, and Princess Eugenie, 27. "A table goes best with four legs," she said of her family. "A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us."

She also talked about her role as a mother. "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

The Duchess, who started her new role last week, also donated several bags of unwanted clothes, shoes and handbags to the BHF to help support Bag It Beat It, a stock donation campaign for its shops around the UK

For more information on the BHF Bag It Beat It campaign visit www.bhf.org.bagit

