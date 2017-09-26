Prince William asked about Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle – see how he responded! Prince William had a great response when asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Prince William was quick to respond when asked if Prince Harry was planning to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Meghan Markle. The second-in-line to the throne was quizzed about the couple's relationship during a visit to Milton Keynes, and responded with a diplomatic laugh. William visited William Cowley Parchment Makers, which makes vellum for royal documents and for use in Parliament. The general manager for the company, Paul Wright, told the Prince: "If Prince Harry marries Meghan then his certificate will be in our vellum." Speaking about the Duke of Cambridge's amused response to his comment, Paul said: "He just laughed - a nice laugh."

Prince William visited Milton Keynes on Tuesday

Prince Harry and Meghan made their first official appearance together as a couple at the Invictus Games on Monday. The pair arrived hand-in-hand to watch wheelchair tennis at Nathan Phillips Square, and was spotted laughing and chatting to each other during the match. Betting odds for the couple's engagement have been lowered, with William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams saying: "They look very happy in each other's company and I for one expect an announcement imminently."

Prince William visited Milton Keynes on a solo engagement as his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, has been recovering at home from hyperemesis gravidarum while expecting their third child. However, Kate is clearly doing better as she is set to make her first public appearance at a reception at Buckingham Palace on World Mental Health Day - taking place on 10 October.

William laughed when he was quizzed about Prince Harry and Meghan

Meanwhile, William accompanied his grandmother, the Queen, to church near Balmoral on Sunday. The royals were spotted making the short journey from Balmoral Castle to Crathie Kirk for the morning service, with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall travelling separately in his green Audi.