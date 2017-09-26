Loading the player...

Prince William reveals Prince George is fed up with school already George started at Thomas's Battersea less than three weeks ago

The honeymoon period is over for Prince George it seems, as his dad Prince William has revealed he no longer wants to go to school. George is enrolled at Thomas's Battersea in Wandsworth, south London and started school less than three weeks ago, but it sounds like the young royal has had enough. During a visit to Milton Keynes on Tuesday, William told a fellow parent: "I just dropped George off and he didn't want to go."

Mum-of-two Louise Smith, 31, chatted to the Duke as he marked the 50th anniversary of her hometown in Bedfordshire. William stopped to say hello to her daughters Sophia Thomas, three, and Holly Thomas, one. "It was really exciting meeting William," said Louise. "He told me he'd just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn't want to go. Sounds a bit like mine really."

Prince George started school three weeks ago

Why George won't be allowed a best friend at school

George started his first day of school on 7 September, with William joking not long after: "We are all seeing how long that lasts before he doesn't want to go!" The four-year-old Prince is enrolled in one of three reception classes at the fee-paying school, whose most important rule is to "Be Kind". However, it seems George would rather be at home playing with his little sister Princess Charlotte, two, and his mum Kate, who has had to retreat from the public eye as she battles severe morning sickness.

Prince William spoke about his son during a visit to Milton Keynes

William was visiting Milton Keynes on Tuesday to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The topic of conversation soon turned to his younger brother Prince Harry, who has finally made his first official public appearance with his girlfriend Meghan Markle after a year of dating. Royal watchers are expecting an engagement soon, which led Paul Wright, general manager for William Cowley Parchment Makers, to tell William: "If Prince Harry marries Meghan then his certificate will be in our vellum." The Duke politely responded to the wedding chat with a diplomatic laugh.