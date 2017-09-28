Prince Harry shares popcorn with little girl - see the cute photos! Prince Harry ended up sharing his popcorn on Wednesday evening!

Prince Harry melted hearts after he was spotted sharing his popcorn with a little girl at the Invictus Games on Wednesday. The royal was sat next to Emily, the two-year-old daughter of Paralympian athlete David Henson, a former royal engineer who lost his legs to an IED in Afghanistan in 2011, and captained team UK at the first ever Invictus Games in 2014. And while David and his wife Hayley weren't looking, little Emily began to help herself to the Prince's popcorn!

Prince Harry shared his popcorn with Emily

Harry was engrossed in conversation when the tot started to take his popcorn right from under his nose. When the Prince finally noticed, he began to entertain the little one by pretending to take the bag away before feeding her pieces of popcorn and pulling faces at her. The royal has plenty of experience with children, and is godfather to six of his friend's children, as well as an uncle to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He has previously said he would like his own children, telling the Telegraph: "Of course, I'd love to have kids."

Prince Harry pulled faces at the little girl

The Prince is currently in Canada for the Invictus Games, but visited a military research conference on Monday to discuss the healing effects of adaptive sports. Speaking at the annual Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Heath Research conference, he said: "We are dangling a carrot of sporting glory to help reignite qualities which have been worn down by months and often years of fighting. Fighting to find purpose, fighting to reconnect with family, fighting to get fit again, fighting to leave the house and in some cases fighting to stay alive."