Princess Grace Kelly's granddaughter Camille is spitting image of her with new blonde hair The teenager is the youngest child of Princess Stephanie of Monaco

Good genes run strong in the Grimaldi family. At 19-years-old, Camille Gottlieb is the spitting image of her late maternal grandmother, Princess Grace Kelly. Princess Stephanie of Monaco's daughter, who up until recently sported brunette locks, took to her Instagram on Thursday, 28 September, to share a photo of herself in Monaco City resembling the late style icon. With her fair skin, high cheekbones, blue eyes and newly-dyed blonde hair, there’s no denying that Camille inherited her grandmother’s beauty.

Camille is the spitting image of her grandmother in a new photo shared on Instagram Photos: Instagram/camillerosegottlieb/Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

In the photo, Camille was photographed posing with a cigarette, while looking effortlessly chic wearing a T-shirt and burgundy jacket, which she paired with a bold red lip. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, writing: "You look like your Grandmother Grace!"

The Monaco royal, who recently colored her hair blonde, is the youngest daughter of Princess Stephanie Photo: Instagram/camillerosegottlieb

The teen is the youngest child of Princess Stephanie of Monaco. Prince Albert's sister welcomed Camille with her former bodyguard Jean Raymond Gottlieb in 1998. Stephanie is also a mother to Pauline Ducruet, 23, and Louis Ducruet, 24, whom she shares with her ex-husband Daniel Ducruet.