Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle during Invictus Games

Nearly 11 months after Prince Harry confirmed his relationship with Meghan Markle in an unprecedented statement, the British royal has broken his silence on his American girlfriend to Invictus Games competitors. While chatting with former US Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Burnett on Tuesday, the Queen's grandson admitted that the Suits star is "loving" his Paralympic-style sporting competition.

Harry revealed that Meghan is "loving" the Invictus Games Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

"I asked him how his girlfriend was enjoying it and he said, 'She loves it, she's loving the games,' which is awesome," Kyle Burnett, 37, told People magazine.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, made their first official joint appearance on Monday at a wheelchair tennis match. The couple arrived to the game holding hands and were spotted exchanging laughs from the sidelines. The Hollywood star also publicly supported her royal beau at the Invictus Games opening ceremony sitting just a section away from him during the event on Saturday.

The actress (pictured at the games' opening ceremony) has been dating the Prince since summer 2016 Photo: GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan recently opened up about her relationship with the British Prince for the first time in an interview with Vanity Fair. The actress told the publication, "We're two people who are really happy and in love." She added, "I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time."